Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 3.0% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $78,781,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.01. 288,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

