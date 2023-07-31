Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,663,000 after acquiring an additional 105,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.99. 247,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.81. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

