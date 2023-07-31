Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,153,671,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 6.2% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.51. 16,627,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,366,168. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.76.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

