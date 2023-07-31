Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $8.24 Billion Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,937,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in American Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.58. The stock had a trading volume of 880,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day moving average of $165.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.