Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.95 Billion Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camping World Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on CWH. KeyCorp upped their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 363,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.61%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

