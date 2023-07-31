Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,790,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,881,000 after purchasing an additional 217,755 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 934,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

XEL traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $62.67. 871,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,477. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.34. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.