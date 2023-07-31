Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

KRE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.67. 4,835,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,475,141. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

