Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,758 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CX Institutional owned about 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $30,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV remained flat at $69.21 during midday trading on Monday. 205,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,906. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

