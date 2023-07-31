Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.62

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 88794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.
Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.
About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF
The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
