Sapphire Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,698.66 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.37 million and approximately $3,698.66 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.92 or 0.06369355 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00044423 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00030603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,424,493,226 coins and its circulating supply is 1,403,905,403 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

