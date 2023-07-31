Santos FC Fan Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.15 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00011352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $15.21 million and $11.15 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

