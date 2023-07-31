Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Santander Bank Polska Stock Performance
Shares of BKZHF remained flat at 45.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Santander Bank Polska has a 52 week low of 45.48 and a 52 week high of 48.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of 45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of 45.48.
About Santander Bank Polska
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Santander Bank Polska
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 2 Attractive Large Caps on Sale After Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Santander Bank Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Bank Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.