Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Santander Bank Polska Stock Performance

Shares of BKZHF remained flat at 45.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Santander Bank Polska has a 52 week low of 45.48 and a 52 week high of 48.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of 45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of 45.48.

Get Santander Bank Polska alerts:

About Santander Bank Polska

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Santander Bank Polska SA provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Bank Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Bank Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.