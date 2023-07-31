Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q4 guidance to $1.47-1.57 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.46. 495,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sanmina by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

