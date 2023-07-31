Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SBH opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.32. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.