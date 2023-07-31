Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,801,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 584.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

