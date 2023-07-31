Ryder System (NYSE:R) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.38

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.38 and last traded at $103.18, with a volume of 75718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 20.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Ryder System by 34.2% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

