Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Update

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 902,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,040,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 160,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $5,384,225.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,384,225.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and sold 1,900,622 shares valued at $62,403,628. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,468 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 923,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.7 %

RPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 1,538,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,234. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

