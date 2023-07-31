Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS.

RCL stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.57. 4,046,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,007. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

