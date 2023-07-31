Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Shares of DT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 961,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity
In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
