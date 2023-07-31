Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Shares of DT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 961,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

