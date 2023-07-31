Royal Bank of Canada Raises Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $70.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $62.50 on Thursday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $270.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,786 shares of company stock worth $20,369,724 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

