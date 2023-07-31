Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$131.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TIH. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.86.

Shares of TSE:TIH traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$111.85. 82,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$107.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.93. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$94.76 and a 1 year high of C$114.82.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.29. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$935.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 5.7920537 EPS for the current year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total value of C$319,500.00. In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total transaction of C$75,768.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total transaction of C$319,500.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

