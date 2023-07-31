Royal Bank of Canada Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $64.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.19.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.48. 1,668,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,293. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $800,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 746.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 274,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 242,009 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

