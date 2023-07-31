Royal Bank of Canada Increases Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $328.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $311.00 to $328.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Boston Beer stock traded up $6.53 on Friday, reaching $372.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,222. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $422.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 172.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

