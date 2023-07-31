Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $91.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 98,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. Graco has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $87.94.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,245 shares of company stock worth $2,313,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Graco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.