Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $492.47. 177,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $695,366. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.