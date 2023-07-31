Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.80.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$58.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.53 and a 1-year high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.