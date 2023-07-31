Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 6,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $33,284.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 636,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,902.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $63,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 621,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,735.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 636,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,902.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 55,026 shares of company stock worth $314,214. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Stories

