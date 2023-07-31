Robert W. Baird Raises InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $61.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $43.21 on Friday. InMode has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.09.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of InMode by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,174 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $2,712,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

