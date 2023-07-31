Robert W. Baird Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $410.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $360.57.

Shares of ODFL opened at $427.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $428.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

