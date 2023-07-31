Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RHI. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.22.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $74.49. 288,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 107,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,226,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134,650 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,758,000 after buying an additional 1,580,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2,249.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

