RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Compass Point

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Compass Point from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $136.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average is $133.26. RLI has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $149.65.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 162.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RLI by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

