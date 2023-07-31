Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.28.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

