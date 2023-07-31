Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,324,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121,657 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.81. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

