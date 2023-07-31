Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.78 on Monday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Riskified by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth $9,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Riskified by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth $2,325,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.