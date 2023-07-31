Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Rimini Street had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $105.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 5,556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 21,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $90,881.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $904,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,458 shares of company stock worth $195,557. Company insiders own 41.32% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in Rimini Street by 8.0% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Rimini Street by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rimini Street by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 79,655 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

