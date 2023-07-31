Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.29 million. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
RIGL stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.04.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.
