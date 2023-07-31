Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.29 million. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RIGL stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

