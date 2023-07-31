Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Update

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 13,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. 690,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,970. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

