Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Holdings Lowered by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,277,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Revolve Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 482,785 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,060,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,204,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 885,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 261,438 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

Revolve Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 657,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,714. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.12. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.