Reviewing Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) & Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY)

Dai Nippon Printing and Superdry are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and Superdry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dai Nippon Printing 6.19% 4.41% 2.75% Superdry N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and Superdry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dai Nippon Printing $10.16 billion 0.83 $634.13 million $1.18 12.19 Superdry $828.37 million 0.11 $30.85 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Dai Nippon Printing has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dai Nippon Printing and Superdry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 0 0 N/A Superdry 0 1 0 0 2.00

Superdry has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 13,409.13%. Given Superdry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Superdry is more favorable than Dai Nippon Printing.

Volatility & Risk

Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superdry has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dai Nippon Printing beats Superdry on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; extended reality communication and virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services and solutions, and identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand. Its Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging products comprising plant-based packaging materials, mono-material packaging materials, transparent vapor deposition films, barrier paper packaging materials, functional film complex PET bottles, PET plastic bottles, and aseptic filling systems for PET plastic bottles; living spaces products, including olefin-based sheets for flooring, antibacterial and antiviral products, exterior materials for buildings, curved resin glazing, interior coverings for railway cars; and industrial high-performance materials that include lithium-ion battery and photovoltaic module components, lighting films, and multifunctional insulation boxes. The company's Electronics segment offers optical and electrode films, OLED display, color filters, electronic shade, transparent screens, and OLED display-driven digital signage products; and electronic devices comprising semiconductor photomasks, master template for nanoimprinting, hard disk drive suspensions, lead frame for compact semiconductor packages, diffractive optical element, near field communication modules, and micro electro mechanical systems. Its Beverages segment produces and sells beverages. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Superdry

Superdry plc design, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. The company operates through 220 owned, 479 franchised and licensed stores; and 21 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is based in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

