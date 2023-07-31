Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.7% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $118.06. 387,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,196. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

