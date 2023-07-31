Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of DPG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 197,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric Elvekrog bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $163,134. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,950 shares of company stock worth $59,829 in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

