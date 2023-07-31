Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trustmark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Trustmark by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 772.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 180,574 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,060 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Trustmark Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. 367,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

