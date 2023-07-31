Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,529 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.40. 53,718,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,049,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.61, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

