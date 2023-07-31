Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 305,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,658. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,765. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. TheStreet cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

