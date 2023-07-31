Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,591,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

