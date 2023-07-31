Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 155,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 863,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,838,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,783,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after acquiring an additional 327,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,797. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.98%.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.
