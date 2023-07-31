Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 155,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 863,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,838,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,783,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after acquiring an additional 327,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,795.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,797. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.98%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

