Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,448,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,152,000 after buying an additional 70,813 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,802,000 after acquiring an additional 145,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.03. The stock had a trading volume of 167,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $323.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.76 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

