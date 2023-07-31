Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $505.99. 1,492,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.24. The company has a market cap of $471.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

