Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $672,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up about 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.18. 307,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,434. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $190.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.