Requisite Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 848,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 308,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,139. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $263.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

